1. Keep Palmer rolling

Nebraska is so limited in his viable scoring options right now that it's going to come down to some combination of James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson, and Isaiah Roby to provide the lion's share of the offense from here on out. Given how good he was last night, it would probably be wise to make sure Palmer is at the forefront of that effort. When the game was starting to slip away early in the second half, Palmer stepped up and took the game over by scoring 27 of his career-high 34 points after halftime. He shot a solid 47.3 percent from the field on 19 field goal attempts, but he also did major work at the free throw line, drawing a whopping 12 fouls to set Big Ten Tournament records with free throw makes (14) and attempts (22). He's going to have be at his best once again against a much more formidable defensive challenge tonight vs. Maryland.

2. Stick with the defensive game plan

While the offense was off and on against Rutgers, its defense was a constant all night, creating 24 points off of 22 forced turnovers. Looking back on the two previous meetings with Maryland, defense should once again carry the day for the Huskers this time around. While they both ended in losses, NU has done a relatively good job against the Terrapins considering the massive size discrepancy in the frontcourt. The rebounding was seriously lopsided in each meeting, but NU made up for it with good on-ball defense. In the last meeting in Lincoln, Maryland only managed 60 points on 37.9 percent shooting from the field and 10 turnovers. A similar effort will at least give the under-sized and under-matched Huskers a chance in Round 3.

3. Try to contain Fernando

Nebraska isn't going to stop Bruno Fernando. They didn't even come close in the first two meetings, and now with a roster depleted by injury and suspension, the goal today needs to be making sure his production doesn't get even worse. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 15.5 points and 18.0 rebounds in the two wins over NU this year, and the Huskers just don't have anyone who can physically match up with him one-on-one. It's going to be a situation where Nebraska has to pick its poison defensively, and the odds suggest doubling Fernando on every touch in the post and giving up some open looks on the perimeter. If Maryland's shooting is off, which can happen in a new arena, that could give the Terps lots of problems.