Hoops Game Day: Iowa
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14) vs Iowa Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9)
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 - 1 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Four-year starter who will play his final home game as a Husker tonight; will finish career ranked 12th on NU's all-time scoring list and in the top-10 in assists, steals, made 3-pointers, starts, and games played.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Tied his season high with 30 points in the loss at Michigan State, adding four rebounds and three steals.
|
Amir Harris
|
6-6/205
|
Fr.
|
Made his first career start and totaled four points, five boards and two assists in the loss at Michigan State.
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and five assists against Michigan State.
|
Tanner Borchardt
|
6-8/250
|
Sr.
|
Had two points, four rebounds, and two steals in the loss at Michigan State.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Jordan Bohannon
|
6-1/185
|
Jr.
|
Scoring 11.5 points per game with 69 made 3-pointers on the season, also leads the team with 3.3 assists per game.
|
Isaiah Moss
|
6-5/208
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Had 12 points and 10 boards in the first meeting vs. NU.
|
Joe Wieskamp
|
6-6/205
|
Fr.
|
Scoring 10.9 points with 4.7 rebounds per game. Finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the win over Nebraska earlier this season.
|
Tyler Cook
|
6-9/250
|
Jr.
|
Leads team with 15.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while adding 2.3 assists per game this season.
|
Luka Garza
|
6-11/245
|
So.
|
Averaging 12.6 ppg on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 4.5 rebounds per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Just play hard
At this point in the season, effort is really the only thing Nebraska can still control. In recent losses to Purdue and Michigan State, the Huskers played hard enough to keep the games competitive and at least put themselves in position to have a chance late in the second half. Against Penn State and Michigan, however, the want-to wasn't anywhere to be found, and those contests were over well before halftime. Iowa is playing to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive and well today, and you can bet the Hawkeyes are going to try and put NU away as early as possible. If Nebraska plays hard for 40 minutes, it can if nothing else make Iowa earn it.
2. Defend the 3
Led by five 3-pointers from junior guard Jordan Bohannon alone, Iowa lit Nebraska up from behind the arc in the first meeting between the teams in January back in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes hit 10-of-22 threes that game (45.5 percent) while Nebraska was a dismal 4-of-23 from downtown. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring at 78.6 points per game, and a big part of that is its 36-percent clip as a team from 3-point range. The Huskers can't expect to go shot-for-shot tonight and expect to win.
3. Limit the fouls
The other major difference in the first meeting came at the free-throw line, as Iowa went a whopping 29-of-32 from the charity stripe, including hitting 19-of-21 in the second half alone. The Hawkeyes are as good as any team in the country at drawing fouls and racking up free throws, as they average nearly 19 made free throws per game and lead the Big Ten in free throw percentage at .747. Nebraska's depth situation is as bleak as ever right now, so defending without fouling with be absolutely imperative.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 67, Iowa 65
Robin's season record: 19-10
vs. the spread: 14-15