1. Just play hard

At this point in the season, effort is really the only thing Nebraska can still control. In recent losses to Purdue and Michigan State, the Huskers played hard enough to keep the games competitive and at least put themselves in position to have a chance late in the second half. Against Penn State and Michigan, however, the want-to wasn't anywhere to be found, and those contests were over well before halftime. Iowa is playing to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive and well today, and you can bet the Hawkeyes are going to try and put NU away as early as possible. If Nebraska plays hard for 40 minutes, it can if nothing else make Iowa earn it.

2. Defend the 3

Led by five 3-pointers from junior guard Jordan Bohannon alone, Iowa lit Nebraska up from behind the arc in the first meeting between the teams in January back in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes hit 10-of-22 threes that game (45.5 percent) while Nebraska was a dismal 4-of-23 from downtown. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring at 78.6 points per game, and a big part of that is its 36-percent clip as a team from 3-point range. The Huskers can't expect to go shot-for-shot tonight and expect to win.

3. Limit the fouls

The other major difference in the first meeting came at the free-throw line, as Iowa went a whopping 29-of-32 from the charity stripe, including hitting 19-of-21 in the second half alone. The Hawkeyes are as good as any team in the country at drawing fouls and racking up free throws, as they average nearly 19 made free throws per game and lead the Big Ten in free throw percentage at .747. Nebraska's depth situation is as bleak as ever right now, so defending without fouling with be absolutely imperative.