Hollywood Homecoming: Ceyair Wright has "game of his life" in return to USC

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum may not have THE most picturesque backdrop of any college football stadium in the country. Not enough time or resources to rack the brain trying to figure that out for certain.

Either way, it’s a beautiful, classic stadium that is certainly in the upper echelon of that subjective category. Sitting in the background of the stadium is a clear view of downtown Los Angeles, clearly most famous for getting demolished in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow,” an alien spaceship (otherwise known as Lucas Museum of Narrative Art … just Google it), the Santa Monica Mountains, and nestled high atop that mountain range is the Hollywood Sign.