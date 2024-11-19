Holgorsen grinding in new setting, offers thoughts on NU's personnel

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
The Huskers overcame a slow start against St. Mary's but couldn't finish the job in the second half.
Nebraska dropped to 3-1 on the season with a 77-74 loss to St. Mary's. Here are three quick thoughts on the win.
Save for a Nebraska loss, it was a full-circle Hollywood Homecoming to remember for Ceyair Wright.
Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Emmett Johnson talked about Dana Holgorsen's offense.
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
The Huskers overcame a slow start against St. Mary's but couldn't finish the job in the second half.
Nebraska dropped to 3-1 on the season with a 77-74 loss to St. Mary's. Here are three quick thoughts on the win.