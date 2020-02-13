Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We kick off this week's show discussing Mel Tucker's decision to leave Colorado for Michigan State and give some thoughts on the former Huskers heading to the NFL Combine and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.