As we wrap up the 2010's, here's a look at HuskerOnline's All-Decade team for Nebraska's offense.

Quarterback

HOL take: Taylor Martinez was Nebraska's only first-team All-Big Ten quarterback of the decade (2012). The only way he maybe could've been unseated is if Adrian Martinez put up some sort of record-breaking type of season in 2019. Martinez passed for nearly 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2012, accounting for 33 touchdowns that season. It's a shame his 2013 season was cut short with injury.

Running back

HOL take: Rex Burkhead led the Big Ten in rushing in 2011 and finished his Nebraska career with 3,836 scrimmage yards and 35 total touchdowns. Ameer Abdullah topped that, finishing with 5,278 scrimmage yards and 48 total touchdowns. It's pretty hard to make an argument for other backs other than Roy Helu Jr. In 2010, Helu Jr. rushed for 1,245 yards and finished with 3,905 scrimmage yards and 28 total touchdowns over his career.

Fullback

HOL take: This is the last decade we will probably be able to honor a Nebraska fullback. Andy Janovich is the easy call here. He's poised to have a very long NFL career in Denver as well.

Wide receiver

HOL take: Three different record-breaking receivers in Kenny Bell (2,689 yards), Jordan Westerkamp (2,474 yards) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (2,747 yads) lead what arguably was the deepest position of the decade for Nebraska. You could also make a case for JD Spielman (2,546 yards), but Morgan, Westerkamp and Bell received either first or second-team All-Big Ten honors. Spielman has not been honored any higher than third-team and has not played in near the number of meaningful games these players have. Other great receivers of the decade were Qunicy Enunwa (1,526 yards), Niles Paul (1,532 yards) and Brandon Reilly (1,275 yads). All three of these players went on to play in the NFL. Of the six receivers mentioned other than Spielman, only Westerkamp did not get a look in the NFL.



Tight end

HOL take: Cethan Carter was the most complete tight end of the decade for Nebraska and the only tight end that went on to play in the NFL. Kyler Reed, Ben Cotton and Tyler Hoppes were also solid tight ends, but Carter gets the nod with what he brought as both a blocker and receiver.

Offensive line

HOL take: We went with "the best five" here, vs. building a line position by position. Others that were in consideration were Brenden Jaimes, Mike Caputo, Marcel Jones, Keith Williams. Ricky Henry, Jeremiah Sirles, Alex Lewis and Spencer Long all received All-Big Ten honors. Qvale got the nod for the fifth spot based on his value, and he's backed that up with a six-year NFL career.

Return specialist

HOL take: Niles Paul was far and away Nebraska's most consistent punt and kickoff return specialist of the decade. He consistently gave Nebraska's offense great field position. His 1,887 career kickoff return yards are second in school history.



Kicker