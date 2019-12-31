We continue our look at the 2010s and breakdown Nebraska's All-Decade Team on defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE

HOL take: Jared Crick, Maliek Collins and Randy Gregory were easy picks. The fourth spot was difficult, but we gave it to Eric Martin over Baker Steinkuhler and Vincent Valentine. Martin was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2012 and led NU with 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Linebacker

HOL take: Lavonte David and Will Compton were easy picks here. Both continue to play in the NFL. We went with Eric Hagg as our third linebacker, because of his value as a "hybrid" in 2010, where he could play both in and outside of the box. They built the great defenses of 2009 and 2010 around the versatility of Hagg.

Secondary

HOL take: Secondary was the deepest position of the 2010's for Nebraska on either side of the ball. They put a lot of guys in the NFL here. Others in consideration were Dejon Gomes, Joshua Kalu, Chris Jones and Ciante Evans.

Punter