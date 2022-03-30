 HOL Radio: Where is Nebraska at heading into the final week of spring ball?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 14:51:43 -0500') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: Where is Nebraska at heading into the final week of spring ball?

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We break down where Nebraska is at heading into the final week of spring practice and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on spring practice

10:04

Offensive storylines

19:05

Defensive storylines

28:25

Mailbag

38:20

Basketball
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}