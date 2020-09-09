Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss the latest in the Big Ten and when we might see football, Nebraska's struggle to keep Florida recruits on campus and when we might see a basketball season this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.