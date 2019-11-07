News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 05:55:00 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We talk Martinez's sophomore struggles and bye week recruiting

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We talk Adrian Martinez and his offensive struggles this year, the inconsistency on Nebraska's defense and what to watch in recruiting over the bye on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}