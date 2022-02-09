HOL Radio: We talk Friday night at Rutgers and catch up with JoJo Domann
We discuss Nebraska's Friday night game at Rutgers, the hiring of Vince Guinta, catch up with JoJo Domann after the Senior Bowl and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on Rutgers game on Friday and Vince hiring
|
12:02
|
JoJo Domann joins us from Florida
|
23:38
|
Lord Mayor of Dublin Allison Gilliland joins us
|
32:15
|
Mailbag
|
44:42
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut