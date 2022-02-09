 We talk Nebraska's Friday night game at Rutgers and hear from JoJo Domann on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-09 15:07:22 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We talk Friday night at Rutgers and catch up with JoJo Domann

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We discuss Nebraska's Friday night game at Rutgers, the hiring of Vince Guinta, catch up with JoJo Domann after the Senior Bowl and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on Rutgers game on Friday and Vince hiring

12:02

JoJo Domann joins us from Florida

23:38

Lord Mayor of Dublin Allison Gilliland joins us

32:15

Mailbag

44:42

Basketball talk with Robin Washut

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}