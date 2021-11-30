 HuskerOnline Show: We talk coaching search, transfer portal, recruiting and more
football

HOL Radio: We talk coaching search, transfer portal, recruiting and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We talk coaching search, transfer portal, recruiting and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the coaching staff moves

10:07

Basketball talk with Robin Washut

19:41

The 2 Johnnies comedians joined us from Ireland

31:01

Mailbag

43:07

More coaching talk and the recruiting weekend

