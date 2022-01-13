HOL Radio: We talk Applewhite hire, new schedule, portal numbers and more
We talk Applewhite hire, new schedule, portal numbers and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on the new Bryan Applewhite hire and more
|
10:47
|
New Big Ten Schedule Talk
|
20:18
|
Transfer portal numbers
|
31:55
|
Mailbag
|
42:36
|
Basketball talk