 We talk Applewhite hire, new schedule, portal numbers and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show. 
HOL Radio: We talk Applewhite hire, new schedule, portal numbers and more

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
0:00

Opening headlines on the new Bryan Applewhite hire and more

10:47

New Big Ten Schedule Talk

20:18

Transfer portal numbers

31:55

Mailbag

42:36

Basketball talk
