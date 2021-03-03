 We remember the life of Andy Hoffman, talk Nebraska basketball and preview spring practice QBs on the HOL Show.
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 14:58:40 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We remember the life of Andy Hoffman, spring QB talk and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We remember the life of Andy Hoffman, talk plenty of Nebraska basketball and preview the quarterback position for NU heading into spring practice on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.


