Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We remember the last year and how much has changed since COVID-19 hit us on this same week in 2020. Plus, we hear from the coach of Nebraska's new commit Ernest Hausmann and preview both the running back and defensive line positions heading into spring practice on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.