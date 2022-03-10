 We put a wrap on the first part of spring practice and discuss what's next with Husker Hoops on this week's HOL Show.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 14:40:35 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We put a wrap on the first part of spring practice

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We put a wrap on the first part of spring practice and give some final thoughts on the state of the basketball program on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the first part of spring practice

9:08

Offensive storylines

18:17

Defensive storylines

27:04

Mailbag

39:28

Basketball season comes to an end, what's next

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}