HOL Radio: We put a wrap on the first part of spring practice
We put a wrap on the first part of spring practice and give some final thoughts on the state of the basketball program on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on the first part of spring practice
|
9:08
|
Offensive storylines
|
18:17
|
Defensive storylines
|
27:04
|
Mailbag
|
39:28
|
Basketball season comes to an end, what's next