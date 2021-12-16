 HOL Radio: We put a wrap on signing day and TE Travis Vokolek join us
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-16 14:54:39 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We put a wrap on signing day and TE Travis Vokolek join us

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We put a wrap on signing day, talk about Nebraska's new coaching hires, TE Travis Vokolek joined us and we get the latest on Husker basketball on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on Signing Day

11:07

New coaches discussion

21:25

Final thoughts on 2022 class

31:11

Travis Vokolek confirms he's coming back for a 6th season

40:39

Basketball talk with Robin Washut

