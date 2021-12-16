HOL Radio: We put a wrap on signing day and TE Travis Vokolek join us
We put a wrap on signing day, talk about Nebraska's new coaching hires, TE Travis Vokolek joined us and we get the latest on Husker basketball on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on Signing Day
|
11:07
|
New coaches discussion
|
21:25
|
Final thoughts on 2022 class
|
31:11
|
Travis Vokolek confirms he's coming back for a 6th season
|
40:39
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut