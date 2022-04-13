 HOL Radio: We put a wrap on Nebraska's spring ball and discuss what's next
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-13 15:32:42 -0500') }} football

HOL Radio: We put a wrap on Nebraska's spring ball and discuss what's next

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We give our final thoughts from the spring game weekend and what's next for Nebraska on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Podcast - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on the spring game

10:33

Offensive storylines from the spring game

19:12

Defensive storylines from the spring game

27.17

Mailbag

38:43

Basketball

