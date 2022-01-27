 We give some final thoughts heading into signing day and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 14:48:40 -0600') }} football Edit

HOL Radio: We give some final thoughts heading into signing day and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We give some final thoughts heading into signing day and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Radio - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on signing day and other roster questions

10:32

We talk stadium improvements and future schedule

22:46

Nebraska assistant baseball coach Lance Harvell

34:29

1SU WR transfer Trey Palmer

46:51

Mailbag
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}