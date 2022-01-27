HOL Radio: We give some final thoughts heading into signing day and more
We give some final thoughts heading into signing day and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
HuskerOnline Radio - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on signing day and other roster questions
|
10:32
|
We talk stadium improvements and future schedule
|
22:46
|
Nebraska assistant baseball coach Lance Harvell
|
34:29
|
1SU WR transfer Trey Palmer
|
46:51
|
Mailbag