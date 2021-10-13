HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Minnesota game
We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska at Minnesota game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
Episode breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Minnesota
|
9:51
|
Nebraska vs. Minnesota offensive storylines
|
19:41
|
Nebraska vs. Minnesota defensive storylines
|
31:09
|
We talk 2022 Aer Lingus Classic with Midwest Counsel General of Ireland Kevin Byrne
|
42:20
|
The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson