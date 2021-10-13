 We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska at Minnesota game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Minnesota game

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

We get you ready for Saturday's Nebraska at Minnesota game on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

Episode breakdown 
Time 

0:00

Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Minnesota

9:51

Nebraska vs. Minnesota offensive storylines

19:41

Nebraska vs. Minnesota defensive storylines

31:09

We talk 2022 Aer Lingus Classic with Midwest Counsel General of Ireland Kevin Byrne

42:20

The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson
