HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Michigan vs. Nebraska game
We get you ready for Saturday's Michigan vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
Episode breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Michigan
|
9:21
|
Nebraska vs. Michigan offensive storylines
|
18:09
|
Nebraska vs. Michigan defensive storylines
|
25:52
|
We talk 2022 Aer Lingus Classic with John Anthony and Dana Welch of Tourism Ireland
|
48:54
|
Mailbag