{{ timeAgo('2021-10-06 08:52:35 -0500') }} football

HOL Radio: We get you ready for Saturday's Michigan vs. Nebraska game

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
We get you ready for Saturday's Michigan vs. Nebraska game on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

Episode breakdown 
Time 

0:00

Opening headlines heading into Nebraska vs. Michigan

9:21

Nebraska vs. Michigan offensive storylines

18:09

Nebraska vs. Michigan defensive storylines

25:52

We talk 2022 Aer Lingus Classic with John Anthony and Dana Welch of Tourism Ireland

48:54

Mailbag

