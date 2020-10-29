Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We discuss Nebraska's canceled game with Wisconsin and the game they nearly added. Plus, we give our thoughts on what we saw from the Huskers at Ohio State in this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.