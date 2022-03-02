HOL Radio: We break down what we've learned over Week 1 of spring practice
We break down what we've learned over one week of Nebraska's spring practice and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on spring practice starting
|
9:20
|
Offensive spring storylines
|
18:30
|
Defensive spring storylines
|
27:31
|
Mailbag
|
38:53
|
Basketball talk with Robin Washut