 We break down what we've learned over one week of Nebraska's spring practice and more on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-02 15:10:39 -0600') }} football

HOL Radio: We break down what we've learned over Week 1 of spring practice

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on spring practice starting

9:20

Offensive spring storylines

18:30

Defensive spring storylines

27:31

Mailbag

38:53

Basketball talk with Robin Washut

