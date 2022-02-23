HOL Radio: QB commit William Watson joined us and we talk spring practice
New Nebraska QB commit William Watson joined us and we talk the start of spring practice on this week's HuskerOnline Show.
HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
|Time
|
0:00
|
Opening headlines on QB commits, spring ball and more.
|
12:26
|
QB Williams Watson
|
21:05
|
Massachusetts insider Curry Hicks Sage joins us
|
35:56
|
Eugene Garrihy from Northern Ireland
|
39:50
|
Mailbag