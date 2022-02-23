 New Nebraska QB commit William Watson joined us and we talk the start of spring practice on this week's HOL Show.
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 15:08:25 -0600') }} football

HOL Radio: QB commit William Watson joined us and we talk spring practice

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007.

New Nebraska QB commit William Watson joined us and we talk the start of spring practice on this week's HuskerOnline Show.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines on QB commits, spring ball and more.

12:26

QB Williams Watson

21:05

Massachusetts insider Curry Hicks Sage joins us

35:56

Eugene Garrihy from Northern Ireland

39:50

Mailbag
