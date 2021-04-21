 HuskerOnline - HOL Radio: Analyzing what we've learned through four weeks of spring ball
HOL Radio: Analyzing what we've learned through four weeks of spring ball

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007.

Listen to this week's entire episode of the HuskerOnline Show on the links below, or pick and choose which segments you want to download.

You can subscribe to the HOL Show on iTunes, Spotify or subscribe at Podbean if you are not an iTunes user.

We break down everything we've learned thus far through nearly four weeks of spring practice and give our thoughts on the open practice and the latest in recruiting. We also caught up with basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih to get his take on the hoops recruiting class on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.

{{ article.author_name }}