HOL In-State Tour Anonymous feedback: Best coach, player and team

HuskerOnline hosted its annual In-State Tour in Omaha and Lincoln and had 22 coaches and 136 players from across Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa fill out anonymous questionnaires. The questions varied between coaches and players and ranged from the number of multi-sport athletes to which coach got the most out of his team and the best players. Not all of the coaches and players submitted a questionnaire but HuskerOnline will be running several features based on their responses. In this installment, we will be reviewing the coaches' answers to the coach that got the most out of their team in 2021, the school with the best talent pool and who the players said were the best player and team they've played against.

Omaha North head coach Larry Martin. (Lincoln Journal Star)

What high school coach did the best job of getting the most out of their football team in 2021? (coaches)

Omaha North's Larry Martin received the most votes with four. Martin led the Vikings to wins in six of their final seven games, including playoff wins over Millard South and North Platte. The Vikings were not able to play a football season in 2020 due to Omaha Public Schools making the decision to cancel all fall sports. They were the only school district in Nebraska that elected not to have athletics in the fall of 2020, which didn't allow Martin to have his team in organized training until later in 2021. Gretna's Mike Kayl, who won the Class A championship game, received three votes. Aurora coach Kyle Peterson also got three votes. The Huskies made it to the Class B championship game but lost to Bennington for the second time that season. Coaches that received one vote: Brett Froendt (Westside), Ricky Tullos (Bryan), James Patterson (Omaha South), Paul Limongi (Burke), Mark Macke (Lincoln High), Brandon Cool (Kearney), Jeff Tomlin (Grand Island), Todd Rice (North Platte), Kam Lenhart (Bennington), Judson Hall (Scottsbluff), Andrew Carlson (Battle Creek), Russ Plager (Wayne), Ryan Thompson (Ashland) and Nate Wells (Ord)

2022 Nebraska ATH commit Gage Stenger (Sean Callahan)

Who is the best player you've ever played against in a high school game?

What is the best team you have played against in your high school career?