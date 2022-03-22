HOL In-State Anonymous feedback: Favorite college team

HuskerOnline hosted its annual In-State Tour in Omaha and Lincoln and had 22 coaches and 136 players from across Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa fill out anonymous questionnaires. The questions varied between coaches and players and ranged from the number of multi-sport athletes to which coach got the most out of his team and the best players. Not all of the coaches and players submitted a questionnaire but HuskerOnline will be running several features based on their responses. In this installment, we'll review the players' answers to what college team they grew up rooting for, if they consider themselves Husker fans and which college football program they would like an offer from the most.

Which college team did you grow up rooting for?

Of 150 answers, 95 players or 63 percent said they grew up Nebraska Husker fans. Several players listed two teams that they grew up rooting for, most often Nebraska and another team, but 35 players did not say they grew up as Nebraska fans and six said they didn't have a specific college team. Oregon had the second-most votes with nine. Alabama and Iowa each had five votes. LSU, Michigan and Clemson all received four votes and Ohio State had three votes. Other teams mentioned: Miami, Tennessee, Florida State, Army, Flordia A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arizona State, Flordia, North Carolina, Norte Dame, TCU and Baylor

Do you consider yourself a Nebraska Cornhusker football fan? How many Nebraska games do you attend per year? How many have you attended in your lifetime?

Consider themselves Husker football fans: YES: 76% NO: 18% 103 players said they consider themselves Nebraska fans, that's 76 percent of the 135 answers. 24 athletes or 18 percent said they are not Husker fans and eight said 'kind of' or 'somewhat'. Last year's in-state information discovered that 23 percent of the players said they are not Husker fans. When adding in the 'somewhat' category, that's 31 percent of players who aren't Husker fans or aren't 'die-hard' fans. Here is how many Nebraska games each player said they attended per season: 1 game per season: 23 2 games per season: 22 3 games per season: 11 4 games per season: 6 5 games or more per season: 11

Here is how many games each player has been to in their lifetime: None: 11 (four Husker fans, six non-Husker fans) 1-4 games: 26 5-7: 21 8-10: 11 11-20: 13 20-40: 8 Countless (40+): 9 A couple of unique answers: One player said he was a fan but hasn't been to a game because they couldn't afford it. Another said his family is Husker fans but he is not. A couple of athletes said they are 'somewhat' or 'sort of' Nebraska fans because their family is huge Husker fans.

Nebraska TE commit Ben Brahmer (Sean Callahan)

If you had your way, which college football program would you most like to receive an offer from?