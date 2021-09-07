HOL Commit Stat Check: Week 2

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South beat Cottage Grove Park 50-14 in their season opener. Game stats: Androff did not have any catches in his first game of the year. Next game: Lakeville South will next host Lakeville North Friday evening (9/10).



Last game: Lincoln Southeast defeated Lincoln Southwest 28-21. Game stats: On offense, Appleget had three receptions for 42 yards with three touchdowns, and he had three rushes for 20 yards. He also threw one interception. On defense, he had four solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and one pass break-up. Season stats: Appleget has had five receptions for 71 yards and three touchdown receptions; he has added five rushes for 51 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had seven solo tackles, eight assisted tackles, and two pass break-ups. Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next play at Grand Island Friday evening (9/10).



Last game: Columbus defeated Norfolk 28-14 to even their record at 1-1. Game stats: Hausmann had three solo and five assisted tackles, with two tackles-for-loss. He also had five receptions for 90 yards with a 38-yard touchdown. Season stats: Hausmann has had six solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, and three tackles-for-loss. On offense, he has had 11 receptions for 153 yards (13.9 ypr) and one touchdown. Next game: Columbus will next play at Lincoln North Star Thursday evening (9/9).

Last game: Reno (Nev.) McQueen defeated Minden (Nev.) Douglas 58-6 to improve the record to 2-0 on the season. Game stats: Hayes had 15 rushes for 164 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had one reception for 15 yards. Season stats: Hayes has had 29 rushes for 293 yards (10.3 ypc) seven rushing touchdowns, with a long of 58 yards. He also has one reception for 15 yards. Next game: McQueen will next play at Reno Bishop Manogue Friday evening (9/10).

Last game: Orlando (Fla.) Olympia had a bye this week. They remain 1-0 on their season. Season stats: Jones has had six receptions for 111 yards (18.5 ypr) with two receiving touchdowns. Next game: Orlando Olympia will next face Ocoee at home on Friday evening (9/10)..

Last game: Boulder (Colo.) Fairview lost to Castle Rock Castle View 21-38. Game stats: Page had seven receptions for 105 yards. He also had one carry for of 3 yards. On defense, he had one pass break-up and 12 tackles. Season stats: Page has had 16 receptions for 222 yards (11.7 ypr), and one receiving touchdown of 35 yards. He also has two rushes for 8 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 15 total tackles Next game: Boulder Fairview will next host Grand Junction Central Friday evening (9/10).

Last game: Jacksonville Bolles defeated Lake City Columbia 34-7 to improve their record to 2-0. Game stats: Schwartz had one solo tackle and five assists, to go along with one sack, one tackle-for-loss and one quarterback hurry. Season stats: Schwartz has had eight solo tackles and six assists, to go along with one sack, three tackles-for-loss and two quarterback hurries. Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next host St. Augustine Friday evening (9/10).

Last game: Southside lost to Somerset 6-10. Game stats: Torres had 159 yards passing and two interceptions, and six rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Season stats: Torres has thrown for 461 yards, with eight touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has seven rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Next game: Southside next plays at Austin St. Michael's Friday evening (9/10).

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce defeated Columbus Lakeview 28-27 to improve their record to 2-0. Game stats: Brahmer had six receptions for 83 yards with one 20-yard touchdown catch. On defense, he had five total tackles, and he averaged 42.1 yards on his two punts. Season stats: Brahmer has had nine receptions for 115 yards (12.8 ypr) with one touchdown, and one carry for 14 yards. On defense, he has had to nine total tackles, one sack and one tackle-for-loss. Next game: Pierce will next play at North Bend Central on Friday (9/10).

Last game: Lincoln Southeast defeated Lincoln Southwest 28-21. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 2-0 record so far in 2021. Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next play at Grand Island Friday evening (9/10).



Bonus stat check