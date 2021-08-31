HOL Commit Stat Check: Week 1
Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.
Class of 2022
Next game: Lakeville South will face Cottage Grove Park in their season opener Thursday (9/2).
Last game: Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha North 29-19.
Game stats: On offense, Appleget had two receptions for 29 yards, two rushes for 31 yards, and he completed one pass for 24 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had three solo tackles, five assisted tackles, and one pass break-up.
Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next host Lincoln Southwest Friday evening (9/3).
Last game: Saint Rita's lost to Chicago Mt. Carmel 16-9.
Next game: Chicago (Ill.) Saint Rita's next plays at Louisville (Kent.) Trinity.
Last game: Columbus lost to Omaha Central 45-28.
Game stats: On defense, Hausmann had three solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, and one tackle-for-loss. On offense, he had six receptions for 63 yards (10.5 ypr).
Next game: Columbus will next play at Norfolk Thursday evening (9/2).
Last game: Reno (Nev.) McQueen defeated Redding (Calif.) Shasta 49-6.
Game stats: Hayes had 14 rushes for 129 yards (9.2 ypc) and four rushing touchdowns, with a long of 58 yards.
Next game: McQueen will next play at Minden (Nev.) Douglas Friday (9/3).
Last game: Orlando Olympia defeated Wekiva 35-26.
Game stats: Jones had six receptions for 111 yards (18.5 ypr) with two receiving touchdowns.
Next game: Orlando Olympia has a bye this week and will next face Ocoee at home on Friday, September 10.
Last game: Boulder Fairview defeated Boulder High 42-21.
Game stats: Page had 7 receptions for 117 yards (16.7 ypr), and one receiving touchdown of 35 yards. He also had one rushing touchdown of 5 yards, and he averaged 24.5 yards on four kickoff returns. On defense, he had one interception, one pass break-up, and three solo tackles.
Next game: Boulder Fairview will next play at Castle Rock Castle View Friday (9/3).
Last game: Jacksonville Bolles defeated West Nassau 42-0.
Game stats: Schwartz had seven solo tackles and one assist, to go along with two tackles-for-loss and one quarterback hurry.
Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next play at Lake City Columbia Friday evening (9/3).
Last game: Southside defeated Brownsville Lopez 62-14.
Game stats: Torres completed 13-of-17 passes (76%) for 302 yards, with eight touchdown passes and a long of 56 yards. He also had one rush for 6 yards.
Next game: Southside next plays at Somerset Friday (9/3).
Class of 2023
Last game: Pierce defeated St. Paul 47-25.
Game stats: Brahmer had three receptions for 32 yards (10.7 ypr), and one carry for 14 yards. On defense, he had four total tackles, one sack and one tackle-for-loss.
Next game: Pierce will next host Columbus Lakeview on Friday (9/3).
Last game: Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha North 29-19.
Game stats: Gottula had two total tackles on defense, as well as starting on the offensive line.
Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next host Lincoln Southwest Friday evening (9/3).
Bonus stat check
Last game: Burleson defeated Wylie 42-3.
Game stats: Raiola was 19-of-26 passing (74%) for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown. He was named Co-Player of the game.
Next game: Burleson next plays at Burleson Centennial Friday (9/3).
Last game: Bellevue West defeated Omaha Burke 58-14.
Game stats: Hall had four catches for 131 receiving yards (32.8 ypr) and two touchdowns, and one carry for 15 yards.
Next game: Bellevue West next plays at Bellevue East Friday (9/3).