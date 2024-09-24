Hoiberg breaks down Husker roster, talks expectations

in other news
Injury updates: Tommi Hill, Turner Corcoran, Jimari Butler, Tristan Alvano
Matt Rhule provides injury updates on Tommi Hill, Turner Corcoran, Jimari Butler and more.
Update on five-star OT Jackson Cantwell
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest in Jackson Cantwell's recruitment.
WATCH: Matt Rhule Purdue Week press conference
Full video from Matt Rhule's weekly Monday presser as the Husker coach reviews Illinois loss, previews Purdue and more.
Nebraska-Rutgers kickoff time, TV info announced
Nebraska announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Homecoming Game against Rutgers.
Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Dayton Raiola and who could be next?
Analyzing Nebraska's latest commit Dayton Raiola and who could be next to commit in the 2026 class
