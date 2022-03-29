Hoiberg: Armon Gates will remain on staff at Nebraska

HuskerOnline.com confirmed with head coach Fred Hoiberg on Tuesday night that assistant coach Armon Gates would remain on Nebraska's staff.

Rumors had swirled that Gates would follow his older brother, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, and join the Tigers' staff. Instead, Armon will return to NU for a fifth season.

"Yup, he'll be back," Hoiberg confirmed via text message.

Gates initially came to Lincoln in 2018 under former head coach Tim Miles after a successful tenure as an assistant at Northwestern and then a very brief stint as associate head coach at Florida.

Gates was retained when Hoiberg took over in April of 2019.