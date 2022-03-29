 Hoiberg: Armon Gates will remain on staff at Nebraska basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-29 18:17:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoiberg: Armon Gates will remain on staff at Nebraska

Assistant coach Armon Gates (third from right) will remain on Fred Hoiberg's (left) staff at Nebraska.
Assistant coach Armon Gates (third from right) will remain on Fred Hoiberg's (left) staff at Nebraska. (Getty Images)
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed with head coach Fred Hoiberg on Tuesday night that assistant coach Armon Gates would remain on Nebraska's staff.

Rumors had swirled that Gates would follow his older brother, new Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, and join the Tigers' staff. Instead, Armon will return to NU for a fifth season.

"Yup, he'll be back," Hoiberg confirmed via text message.

Gates initially came to Lincoln in 2018 under former head coach Tim Miles after a successful tenure as an assistant at Northwestern and then a very brief stint as associate head coach at Florida.

Gates was retained when Hoiberg took over in April of 2019.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}