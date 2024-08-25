One more week until Nebraska football gets back into real, live action.

The Huskers are almost ready to kick off Year 2 of the Matt Rhule Era and Year 1 of the Dylan Raiola Era. Just a few more practices and walk-throughs remain until the season opener against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium.

Rhule's crew has been hard at work throughout the month of August, grinding through a typical Rhule-style rigorous fall camp and additional preseason practices.

Check out the progress of the Huskers' five-star freshman starting quarterback, a defense that returns almost all of its key pieces from a Top 10 unit in 2023, the talent-rich transfer class and the first-year freshmen hoping to leave a mark right out of the gate in the videos below.

These are Inside Nebraska's highlight packages from the program's three open practice windows this month, and you can find more of our digital content on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe for FREE for daily content on all things Nebraska.