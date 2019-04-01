Nebraska will add Chicago Bulls G-League head coach and former Iowa State assistant Charlie Henry to Fred Hoiberg’s staff, a source confirmed.

Henry was Hoiberg's director of player development at Iowa State in 2013-14 and then a full-time assistant at ISU from 2014-15. Henry then followed Hoiberg to the Chicago Bulls and served as an assistant coach from 2015-17.

In August of 2017, Henry took over as head coach of the Bulls' G-League franchise, the Windy City Bulls, where he still serves and just took the team to its first ever G-League playoff appearance.