Henry rejoins Hoiberg on NU staff
Nebraska will add Chicago Bulls G-League head coach and former Iowa State assistant Charlie Henry to Fred Hoiberg’s staff, a source confirmed.
Henry was Hoiberg's director of player development at Iowa State in 2013-14 and then a full-time assistant at ISU from 2014-15. Henry then followed Hoiberg to the Chicago Bulls and served as an assistant coach from 2015-17.
In August of 2017, Henry took over as head coach of the Bulls' G-League franchise, the Windy City Bulls, where he still serves and just took the team to its first ever G-League playoff appearance.
Source confirms Charlie Henry will be part of Hoiberg's staff at Nebraska. Henry was part of Hoiberg's staff at ISU.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) April 1, 2019