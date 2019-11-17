Nebraska added a big piece to its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of Henry Lutovsky on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media a day after visiting NU for the Wisconsin game. Lutovsky picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, Georgia and Missouri. Lutovsky becomes the third known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Lutovsky means for the Huskers.

2021 OL Henry Lutovsky committed to Nebraska a day after visiting for the Huskers' game against Wisconsin. (Nate Clouse)

1. A team can never have too much size or talent in the trenches and Henry Lutovsky brings both of those to the table with his commitment to the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and offensive line coach Greg Austin played very big roles in landing one of the top prospects in the state of Iowa for the 2021 class. 2. The addition of Lutovsky means the Huskers have added at least one Iowa native to its roster for three straight recruiting classes. Chinander has played a vital role in getting defensive lineman Mosai Newsom (2019), outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson (2020) and now Lutovsky in the 2021 class. Getting an Iowan like Lutovsky this early in the cycle may help to increase NU's chances in landing more as the Huskers have already offered a total of nine prospects (including Lutovsky) from Iowa in the 2021 class and most of them have already visited Lincoln at least once. 3. Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin arrived to Lincoln with very little depth at the offensive tackle position and has really turned that area around in a hurry with some promising young prospects. Now the focus has shifted a bit to shoring up the interior of the line and Lutovsky figures to be a huge piece for the future Pipeline at the guard position as he has all the tools Austin is looking for there.



4. At 6-foot-6, 310-pounds Lutovsky was made to play guard. He's a big, square body and flat out moves people from one point to another. He's the definition of a road grader when it comes to run blocking which is something the Huskers don't have enough of at this point in time. 5. I like the way Lutovsky plays the game. He's a competitor and plays with an edge. You can tell that he thrives on beating his guy and putting him on the ground time and time again. That type of play is something the Huskers have worked hard to bring into the program. 6. Lutovsky has changed his body composition quite a bit over the last year and has added a lot of strength. He's squatting around 600 or more pounds and benching well over 400 and is only a few months into this junior year of high school. He has also become much more nimble and improved foot quickness, but that will still be something he needs to keep working at along with his pass blocking. 7. Nebraska has had some success recruiting in the South, especially in Florida, Georgia and Alabama as of late. However, they still know and recognize that their bread and butter is in the 500-mile radius and they've done a very good job at locking up some of the best in that area since Scott Frost arrived and Lutovsky is another really good addition in that respect. Any time you can land a top player from a neighboring state that had offers to play in the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 this early in the process is a big deal.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/1/2019 - RJ Sorensen - DE - 6-foot-4, 245 - Wellington, FL - 3 Stars 2. 9/28/2019 - Teddy Prochazka - OT - 6-foot-9, 285 - Elkhorn, NE - 4 Stars 3. 11/17/2019 - Henry Lutovsky - OG - 6-foot-6, 310 - Mt. Pleasant, IA - 3 Stars

9. 2021 Commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?