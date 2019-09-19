Nebraska added a big commit to its 2020 class on Thursday in Henry Gray. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Miami (Fla.) Central announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Gray picked NU over finalists such as Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and had over 25 total offers to his name. Gray becomes the 11th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Gray means for the Huskers.

Rivals250 cornerback Henry Gray committed to Nebraska less than a week after taking his official visit to see the Huskers. (Nate Clouse)

1. Landing a commitment is a big deal for the Huskers on many different levels. First of all, I think you have to give a ton of credit to the job Nebraska did in recruiting him, especially defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Up until about a week ago there was not much chatter about NU being much of a player for Gray. Then all of a sudden the Big Red not only gets Gray on an official visit, but also his family was was a huge deal in the grand scheme of things as Gray's mother fell in love with Lincoln while she was in town. 2. Gray's commitment to the Huskers automatically makes him the highest ranked defensive commit in the class and the third highest ranked commitment overall. NU now has two defensive backs in the class and I think we'll see them take at least two more before putting a bow on defensive back recruiting. 3. The first thing you notice about Gray is his size. At 6-foot-1, 185-pounds he really fits the mold that Coach Fisher seems to be recruiting in his secondary. He's a tall, long-armed kid that can run and cover.

4. Gray is also very physical which is another trait that Coach Fisher requires if he is going to recruit you. Some corners don't like getting dirty and physical, but Gray is not one of those guys. He will come up in run support and make an open field tackle on a ball carrier or knock a receiver's head off over the middle of the field if need be. 5. Perhaps the biggest thing to like about Gray is that he's someone that could come in and play corner, nickle, or safety for the Huskers. He has the same kind of versatility that Cam Taylor-Britt does and we've all seen how big that is for the Huskers. 6. Gray becomes the third commit from Florida in the 2020 class joining DB Tamon Lynum and RB Marvin Scott III. The Huskers' lone 2021 commit, DE RJ Sorensen, also hails from Florida. That's an important factor considering NU didn't sign anyone from the Sunshine State last year and they want to continue to recruit the state hard in the future. 7. Gray has the intangible qualities you love to see out of recruits as well. Coming out of Miami Central, you know he is a tough and competitive kid and understands nothing is ever just handed over to you. He faces some of the very best competition on a weekly basis so he should have no problem coming to Lincoln and working hard for Coach Fisher and Coach Frost.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commit by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 1 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?