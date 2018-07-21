Ticker
Henrich gives Huskers big in-state commitment

The Nebraska football team picked up a big in-state recruit on Saturday night when Omaha (Neb.) Burke linebacker Nick Henrich verbally committed to the Big Red. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Henrich made the news official on Twitter.

The Huskers beat out Big Ten West rivals Wisconsin and Iowa among others to land the state's No. 1 ranked prospect for the class of 2018.

HuskerOnline will have much more reaction on this developing story.

