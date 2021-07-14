Hayden Schwartz commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?
The Nebraska football team landed commitment No. 8 for the Class of 2022 from Jacksonville, Florida defensive end prospect Hayden Schwartz.
Here are some quick thoughts and takes on what the commitment of Schwartz means for the Huskers.
1. After several recruits who took visits to Lincoln in June chose other college programs, the commitment of Schwartz gives Nebraska some positive momentum on the recruiting trail heading into fall camp. It is hoped that at least a couple more commits will come aboard NU's 2022 class over the next couple weeks.
2. The Huskers beat out the Michigan Wolverines for the talented Schwartz, and he took an official visit to Ann Arbor as well. He also had Big Ten offers from conference members Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Maryland
3. Schwartz also officially visited Missouri, and he had 25 total Power Five scholarship tenders to his name. Those other offers came the likes of Stanford, Miami, Iowa State, TCU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech and several others.
4. Schwartz and receiver Victor Jones, from Jacksonville and Orlando respectively, could be the only two recruits taken this recruiting cycle from Florida. Nebraska seems to have focused their attention from around Interstate 4 and north in the Sunshine State, which seems to go hand in hand to retaining those recruits as part of the team.
5. Showing physicality and decisiveness in his film, he does a good job of setting the edge on defense for Bolles high school. He also has a high motor and is relentless in his pursuit to the ball. As a junior, he had 68 total tackles, four sacks, 14 tackles-for-loss, 12 quarterback hurries, and two fumble recoveries.
6. Hayden's father is Bryan Schwartz, who was a second round NFL draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995. Bryan Schwartz played for Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie team and set the Jaguars single season record for tackles. His NFL career was cut short after three years by a series of injuries.
7. It’s going to be very interesting to see what Schwartz's commitment means for the Huskers' defensive line in this class because he very well could be the only one taken this cycle. Also, Tyler Martin was being sold on playing outside linebacker for Nebraska where Schwartz can also project to. Depending on how big his body gets in college, Schwartz could end up playing anywhere from a defensive tackle to a defensive end or a linebacker position.
8. 2022 commitment breakdown
1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann - LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3 Stars
2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones - WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3 Stars
3. 6/7/2021 - Chase Androff - TE - 6-foot-6, 230 - Southlake, MN - 3 Stars
4. 6/14/2021 - Richard Torres - QB - 6-foot-6, 211 - San Antonio, TX - 3 Stars
5. 6/17/2021 - Ashton Hayes - RB - 5-foot-11, 180 - Reno, NV - 3 Stars
6. 6/20/2021 - Grant Page - WR - 6-foot-3, 185 - Boulder, CO - 3-Stars
7. 6/20/2021 - Jake Appleget - OLB/TE - 6-foot-4, 210 - Lincoln, NE - 3-Stars
8. 7/14/2021 - Hayden Schwartz - DE/LB - 6-foot-4, 250 - Jacksonville, FL - 3-Stars
9. 2022 commit breakdown by position
1 - Quarterback
1 - Running back
2 - Wide receiver
1 - Tight end
0 - Offensive linemen
0 - Defensive tackle
1 - Defensive end
1 - Outside linebacker
1 - Inside linebacker
0 - Safety
0 - Cornerback
0 - Athlete
0 - Special teams
10. Where are they from?
2 - Nebraska
2 - Florida
1. Colorado
1 - Minnesota
1 - Nevada
1 - Texas