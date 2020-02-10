Hard-hitting Swansen got NU coaches' attention at camp before committing
The New Nebraska baseball coaching staff invited Johnston, Iowa Class of 2021 prospect Gabe Swansen to one of their camps a couple weeks ago and he turned the NU staff's heads with his proficiency ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news