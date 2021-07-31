Handful of recruits take in Nebraska's first practice

There were a handful of recruits in Lincoln to take in Nebraska's first practice on Friday. HuskerOnline.com caught up with them to get their thoughts on their visits, and why they wanted to check out the Huskers as they went through their first practice of the 2021 season.

Visit comments: "Well, I just knew this was their first practice of the year, so I just figured I would go down there to see how they run their practices. It went well. I just watched the practice, and then I talked with Coach Mike Dawson and a little bit with Coach Scott Frost. We talked about recruiting, and a little bit more about their defense and how they run their practices. "They are recruiting me for outside linebacker. I thought practice was pretty impressive. It was pretty high-tempo and with a lot of energy, especially for a first practice. I liked the drills they were doing and how fast paced it was. I was talking to Teddy (Prochazka) and he said he likes it [at Nebraska]. He's gotten a lot bigger since I last saw him. "I have also visited Iowa State and I'm going to Missouri [Saturday]. I just liked Iowa State's facilities and their coaching staff. Coach (Matt) Campbell is a pretty good coach, and then their strength and conditioning is pretty impressive, I thought. I also went down to a camp earlier in June at Notre Dame. I'm just going to all these colleges to compare them, and I'm taking it slow."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2Fj aF9mcm9zdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfZnJvc3Q8L2E+ IGZvciBhbGxvd2luZyBtZSB0byBjb21lIGRvd24gYW5kIHdhdGNoIHByYWN0 aWNlIHRvZGF5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QdWxybXp1M1pTIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHVscm16dTNaUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXZl cmljayBOb29uYW4gKEBNYXZlcmlja05vb25hbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXZlcmlja05vb25hbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQyMTE4MDM5 MzIxMDg1OTUyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMwLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Visit comments: "It was awesome!! I got to watch a practice. The upbeat pace of the practice made it very interesting to watch. And then we went on a tour getting to see all of the amazing facilities and the new renovation!! "I am honored that they are interested in me, and they made me feel very welcome today. They are a program with a strong history and one that I respect. I always enjoy speaking with Coach Frost, Coach Ruud, Coach Chinander, and all of the staff that coordinated the visit today. "I was invited to camps at Iowa State, K-State, and Yale, which I all attended. The majority of the interest has been in the defense, for the linebacker position."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVhZHkgZ3JpbmRpbvCfkYogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzdVYVlqZUZOVEkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83VWFZamVGTlRJPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vbGFuIERlTG9uZyAoQE5vbGFuRGVsb25nKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05vbGFuRGVsb25nL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIx MTc4ODgyODMzNzUyMDcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMzAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Visit comments: "It went well! My family and I had a great time, we were also treated very well as we got along fantastic with the coaches! They had actually reached out to my head coach and asked him to let me know about a unofficial visit I could take and watch practice while looking at the facilities! "I have attended a couple of other camps at Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Alabama. Nebraska is my first Visit. They invited me as a quarterback. I really enjoyed the opportunity to come to Lincoln today. The facilities were great, as well were the coaches and players! They took me to practice where I got to watch the QB’s and everyone else. We then got lunch and took a tour. To finish the day we got to put on uniforms which was a pretty cool experience!"