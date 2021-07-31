Handful of recruits take in Nebraska's first practice
There were a handful of recruits in Lincoln to take in Nebraska's first practice on Friday. HuskerOnline.com caught up with them to get their thoughts on their visits, and why they wanted to check out the Huskers as they went through their first practice of the 2021 season.
Visit comments: "Well, I just knew this was their first practice of the year, so I just figured I would go down there to see how they run their practices. It went well. I just watched the practice, and then I talked with Coach Mike Dawson and a little bit with Coach Scott Frost. We talked about recruiting, and a little bit more about their defense and how they run their practices.
"They are recruiting me for outside linebacker. I thought practice was pretty impressive. It was pretty high-tempo and with a lot of energy, especially for a first practice. I liked the drills they were doing and how fast paced it was. I was talking to Teddy (Prochazka) and he said he likes it [at Nebraska]. He's gotten a lot bigger since I last saw him.
"I have also visited Iowa State and I'm going to Missouri [Saturday]. I just liked Iowa State's facilities and their coaching staff. Coach (Matt) Campbell is a pretty good coach, and then their strength and conditioning is pretty impressive, I thought. I also went down to a camp earlier in June at Notre Dame. I'm just going to all these colleges to compare them, and I'm taking it slow."
Visit comments: "It was awesome!! I got to watch a practice. The upbeat pace of the practice made it very interesting to watch. And then we went on a tour getting to see all of the amazing facilities and the new renovation!!
"I am honored that they are interested in me, and they made me feel very welcome today. They are a program with a strong history and one that I respect. I always enjoy speaking with Coach Frost, Coach Ruud, Coach Chinander, and all of the staff that coordinated the visit today.
"I was invited to camps at Iowa State, K-State, and Yale, which I all attended. The majority of the interest has been in the defense, for the linebacker position."
Visit comments: "It went well! My family and I had a great time, we were also treated very well as we got along fantastic with the coaches! They had actually reached out to my head coach and asked him to let me know about a unofficial visit I could take and watch practice while looking at the facilities!
"I have attended a couple of other camps at Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Alabama. Nebraska is my first Visit. They invited me as a quarterback. I really enjoyed the opportunity to come to Lincoln today. The facilities were great, as well were the coaches and players! They took me to practice where I got to watch the QB’s and everyone else. We then got lunch and took a tour. To finish the day we got to put on uniforms which was a pretty cool experience!"