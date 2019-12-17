Johnson (Neb.) Johnson Brock athlete Ty Hahn has committed to Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Hahn is thankful for the opportunity to play for head coach Scott Frost and his staff.

"It's really about the opportunity," Hahn said. "I will get a good education and develop physically under a great strength staff and football staff.

"Playing for coach Scott Frost and the Huskers is a blessing. Coach Frost has given me this opportunity to earn my way onto the field and I couldn't me more thankful."

Hahn technically will arrive in Lincoln as a walk-on. In a year and a half he will be put on full scholarship, unless he can earn it before then.

"Coach Frost told me that if I walk on for 18 months I would be put on scholarship for the remaining three years that I would be there.

"I will still have the chance to earn a scholarship before the end of the 18 months by being a difference-maker on special teams or see time on the field otherwise. It's just on me to earn it sooner."

Hahn will be signing on Wednesday during the early signing period. He believes that he will have a NLI to sign, but it's more than likely he will have the walk-on agreement that is standard between Nebraska and walk-ons.

"I will be signing on Wednesday at 3:00 in our old gym," Hahn said. "I believe that it's a NLI. Although, I am not completely sure."

Hahn did choose to walk on at Nebraska on his own dime for 18 months over a D1 offer. He had other offers to consider, but said that it really came down to Nebraska and one other D1 school for his signature.

"It really came down to Nebraska and Wyoming," Hahn said. "I did have more offers to consider, but I had narrowed down my choices to those two schools."

Hahn is playing basketball right now and says that he will run track in the spring. He also will train hard to be as ready as possible for Nebraska.

"I am playing basketball right now and will plan to run track this spring as well," Hahn said. "I plan to do a lot of speed training and continuing to work at the weights as well.

"I want to get there to Lincoln being as physically and mentally ready as I can be, so that I can get in there and just attack it everyday."