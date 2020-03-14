Haarberg enjoys some red carpet treatment in Lincoln on Monday
Spring practices kicked off for the Nebraska football team on Monday and one of the state's most talented players was in attendance to check things out.Kearney (Neb.) Catholic quarterback Heinrich ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news