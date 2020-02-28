GTK: Will Nixon brings versatility and athleticism to NU
Even though Nebraska recruited Will Nixon to play receiver in Lincoln, he was primarily a running back for his high school during his senior campaign. He is a coach's son, as his father was an assi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news