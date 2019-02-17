GTK: Ty Robinson has potential to be one of the stars of Husker class
Nebraska had some ties to a few key recruits in Arizona this past recruiting cycle, and they were able to leverage those connections to sign three of the top 14 players in the state. Ty Robinson wa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news