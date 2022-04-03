GTK: NU's lone 2022 California signee was Brodie Tagaloa

Brodie Tagaloa is the only Cornhusker Class of 2022 signee from the state of California. The Huskers also signed a defensive lineman out of the Golden State in their 2021 class with Jailen Weaver. 5Brodie Tagaloa comes from an athletic family as he has two older brothers who proceeded him in playing Division I college football. Brother Boss Tagaloa was a center at UCLA, and brother Beaux Tagaloa is currently a fullback at Cal. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Tagaloa: “Brody Tagaloa is a kid from California. We were recruiting him for a long time. He plays tight end at his school and plays defensive line. He is another guy that I am not 100 percent sure where he will end up but I just love his size and athletic ability and who he is as a person and as a kid, and I cannot wait to get him in the program and find out where the best spot for him is and I know he will be a difference-maker.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Brodie Tagaloa Position: Defensive end/Tight end

Concord, CA Current size: 6-foot-4, 260-pounds Rankings: Tagaloa is rated a 5.5 three-star by Rivals, as well as the No. 69 recruit in the state of California for this last cycle. He was selected to participate in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl. Statistics: Tagaloa did not play football his freshman season, but he still earned a starting role as a sophomore in 2019. His junior season was disrupted by the COVID pandemic, as De La Salle played a six-game spring schedule.

Other schools offering scholarships: Oregon, California, Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah State and San Jose State.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “Nothing really. I just like to spend time with my family. Most of the time we're just watching movies or playing games. We do everything together." What food do you like the best? “Anything, honestly. My mom makes good Samoan food." What is your favorite television show? “Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I like all the characters, especially Will Smith. That's one of the shows we watch as a family." Do you have a favorite movie? “Of all-time? It's got to be Friday or Boyz n the Hood." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I would probably say I like Lil Durk the most right now. I like rap and I make music, too. I have recorded some songs on my own with my brother. We've got a little studio set up with a Mac Book." Who is your celebrity crush? "I really don't know. Nobody pops in my mind." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "I would say my older brothers. I've got two older brothers and one younger brother. Just the leadership role they play in my life. I think they take seriously what's best for me. They both went through this recruiting process, so I have seen it happen." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “I would probably say my mom's brother and my dad's sister, my auntie and uncle, who both passed away. I really didn't get to know my auntie or my uncle a lot, so I would like to get to know them both better." What is something very few people know about you? “That I'm one of seven children. I'm exactly in the middle." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "I would do commentating and broadcasting. Yeah, sports." Do you have a major picked out yet? “Communications." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “Yeah."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgTG92ZSBIdXNrZXIgTmF0aW9u8J+YgTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQlI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQlI8L2E+8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRTZ6dFh5TjBzbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0U2enRYeU4wc288 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJvZGllIFRhZ2Fsb2EgKEBicm9kaTN0KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jyb2RpM3Qvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjU1 MjU4NzU0MzMwODY5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? "I would say Aaron Donald. I like his motor. Every play he is moving and making plays. I have another one, too. George Kittle." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? "D.J. Uiagalelei. We played against him my sophomore year. Yeah, he lit us up." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “I would say winning the state championship my sophomore year. That was my first year back playing football, so that was special." Where you injured last season and how much did you play? "Yeah, I got injured early on in the season. I tore my ACL and I only played in one game. Most of the season I went through recovery after having surgery. So, I sat out the rest of the season after the first game." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "Michigan because I heard it's like a rival game and it's one of the most tight games. That's a game I would like to ball-out in, for sure." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “I like listening to music." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "I played basketball from the third grade all the way to my freshman year of high school. I didn't play any football until my sophomore year and I got to play on the varsity that year." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “For sure speed, and I need to gain more knowledge of the game, honestly. So, I'm looking forward to going out there and progressing as a freshman, but as a football player as well." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “Right now, I'm still going through rehab, but I'm doing exercises every single day of the week except Sunday. And I'm doing a little extra core with my brothers." How far along in your rehab are you? "It's been about two or three months now. Right now, I would give it about 70% of being back to normal. I go to rehab every day, too." [Note: this interview took place three months ago.]

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXlvbmQgQmxlc3NlZCEgR29kIElzIEdyZWF08J+SrzxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQlI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQlI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Db21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9teDNNcWg5MGZpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXgz TXFoOTBmaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcm9kaWUgVGFnYWxvYSAoQGJyb2Rp M3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJvZGkzdC9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ2NzU5NTU2MjA1Njc0OTA1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "Before they offered me, I only knew they had a football program. Once I got offered, I started looking more in-depth to the school. I started seeing more things and learning more things. The coach that was recruiting me told me a lot about it and how they have sold out all their games. How the fans are loyal and just about the people out there."

Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "No, I don't." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "It was (Tony) Tuioti. I think going to Oregon was actually a good move for coach because I heard the head coach who came in there is a defensive guy. So, I heard that was a good move for coach." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “Just the loyalty with Coach Tuioti. Even though he left, he did start me up over here. He showed me how life at Nebraska was going to be once I get there." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “Throughout the whole recruiting process, even when I got injured, they were still checking in on me and seeing how I was doing going through my recovery and rehab." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “Seeing the field and being inside the field, I couldn't even imagine all the fans being there. I can't wait to be at a game when the seats are all filled up and stuff." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "Nah, not really." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “Yep. When I was out there for my official visit I got to meet Gage Stenger, and my player host was Jailen Weaver. Jailen is from back out here at home [in California], so he was telling me how it really is in Nebraska and the transition from Cali." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "I think they were not as bad as I thought they would be."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CRVlPTkQgQkxFU1NFRCB0byByZWNlaXZlIG15IGZpcnN0IGZ1bGwg cmlkZSBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcCB0byB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBPZiBOZWJyYXNr YSEhIEdPRCBJUyBHUkVBVPCfmY/wn4+9PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0h1c2tlclBvd2VyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSHVza2VyUG93ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb2RJc0dyZWF0P3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29kSXNHcmVhdDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BNUnNjY0l5WloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9wTVJzY2NJeVpaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyb2RpZSBUYWdhbG9hIChA YnJvZGkzdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icm9kaTN0 L3N0YXR1cy8xMjU3Nzg3MTE4MzYyODQ1MTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSA1LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “The craziest thing was seeing the new facilities Nebraska is building for us when we come in. And especially how they track our sleep with their [sports training lab]." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “The official visit to Nebraska." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “There wasn't a worst moment." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "Make sure to keep their grades up. You can be the top prospect in the nation, but if your grades aren't good, you really won't make it anywhere with colleges. Don't take your grades lightly." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “Cal or Washington State. I liked their systems."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “Tight end." (Huskers.com lists Tagaloa as a defensive lineman.) Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “It will really be based on how I'm feeling and how I'm performing. It probably depends on if I can get my leg back to 100%." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “87 or 15. I wore 87 in high school." What are your goals for your first year in college? “To be better as a football player, as a college student, and as a son." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “Someone who wants to be the best and to give their best effort in everything. And to be remembered over there at Nebraska." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “Yeah, I will probably come with my brothers." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Let's go Husker Nation! Get ready to have some fun!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2xsIHRoZSB0YXBlLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYnJvZGkzdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJvZGkzdDwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JSWFhJST9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCUlhYSUk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NbU5xdDFIVTh6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTW1OcXQxSFU4ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWJyYXNrYSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQEh1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcxMTM5MTAxNjE3NDAx ODcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

