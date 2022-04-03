GTK: NU's lone 2022 California signee was Brodie Tagaloa
Brodie Tagaloa is the only Cornhusker Class of 2022 signee from the state of California. The Huskers also signed a defensive lineman out of the Golden State in their 2021 class with Jailen Weaver.
5Brodie Tagaloa comes from an athletic family as he has two older brothers who proceeded him in playing Division I college football. Brother Boss Tagaloa was a center at UCLA, and brother Beaux Tagaloa is currently a fullback at Cal.
Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Tagaloa:
“Brody Tagaloa is a kid from California. We were recruiting him for a long time. He plays tight end at his school and plays defensive line. He is another guy that I am not 100 percent sure where he will end up but I just love his size and athletic ability and who he is as a person and as a kid, and I cannot wait to get him in the program and find out where the best spot for him is and I know he will be a difference-maker.”
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.
Position: Defensive end/Tight end
Concord, CA
Current size: 6-foot-4, 260-pounds
Rankings: Tagaloa is rated a 5.5 three-star by Rivals, as well as the No. 69 recruit in the state of California for this last cycle. He was selected to participate in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl.
Statistics: Tagaloa did not play football his freshman season, but he still earned a starting role as a sophomore in 2019. His junior season was disrupted by the COVID pandemic, as De La Salle played a six-game spring schedule.
Other schools offering scholarships: Oregon, California, Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah State and San Jose State.
PERSONAL PREFERENCES
What do you do in your spare time?
“Nothing really. I just like to spend time with my family. Most of the time we're just watching movies or playing games. We do everything together."
What food do you like the best?
“Anything, honestly. My mom makes good Samoan food."
What is your favorite television show?
“Fresh Prince of Bel Air. I like all the characters, especially Will Smith. That's one of the shows we watch as a family."
Do you have a favorite movie?
“Of all-time? It's got to be Friday or Boyz n the Hood."
What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
“I would probably say I like Lil Durk the most right now. I like rap and I make music, too. I have recorded some songs on my own with my brother. We've got a little studio set up with a Mac Book."
Who is your celebrity crush?
"I really don't know. Nobody pops in my mind."
Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life?
"I would say my older brothers. I've got two older brothers and one younger brother. Just the leadership role they play in my life. I think they take seriously what's best for me. They both went through this recruiting process, so I have seen it happen."
What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with?
“I would probably say my mom's brother and my dad's sister, my auntie and uncle, who both passed away. I really didn't get to know my auntie or my uncle a lot, so I would like to get to know them both better."
What is something very few people know about you?
“That I'm one of seven children. I'm exactly in the middle."
If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be?
"I would do commentating and broadcasting. Yeah, sports."
Do you have a major picked out yet?
“Communications."
Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska?
“Yeah."
THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS
Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
"I would say Aaron Donald. I like his motor. Every play he is moving and making plays. I have another one, too. George Kittle."
Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game?
"D.J. Uiagalelei. We played against him my sophomore year. Yeah, he lit us up."
What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career?
“I would say winning the state championship my sophomore year. That was my first year back playing football, so that was special."
Where you injured last season and how much did you play?
"Yeah, I got injured early on in the season. I tore my ACL and I only played in one game. Most of the season I went through recovery after having surgery. So, I sat out the rest of the season after the first game."
Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college?
"Michigan because I heard it's like a rival game and it's one of the most tight games. That's a game I would like to ball-out in, for sure."
Do you have a pre-game ritual?
“I like listening to music."
Did you play other sports growing up or in high school?
"I played basketball from the third grade all the way to my freshman year of high school. I didn't play any football until my sophomore year and I got to play on the varsity that year."
What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level?
“For sure speed, and I need to gain more knowledge of the game, honestly. So, I'm looking forward to going out there and progressing as a freshman, but as a football player as well."
How often do you work out and what is your routine?
“Right now, I'm still going through rehab, but I'm doing exercises every single day of the week except Sunday. And I'm doing a little extra core with my brothers."
How far along in your rehab are you?
"It's been about two or three months now. Right now, I would give it about 70% of being back to normal. I go to rehab every day, too."
[Note: this interview took place three months ago.]
WHY NEBRASKA
What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you?
"Before they offered me, I only knew they had a football program. Once I got offered, I started looking more in-depth to the school. I started seeing more things and learning more things. The coach that was recruiting me told me a lot about it and how they have sold out all their games. How the fans are loyal and just about the people out there."
Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska?
"No, I don't."
How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment?
"It was (Tony) Tuioti. I think going to Oregon was actually a good move for coach because I heard the head coach who came in there is a defensive guy. So, I heard that was a good move for coach."
What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers?
“Just the loyalty with Coach Tuioti. Even though he left, he did start me up over here. He showed me how life at Nebraska was going to be once I get there."
Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't?
“Throughout the whole recruiting process, even when I got injured, they were still checking in on me and seeing how I was doing going through my recovery and rehab."
What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska?
“Seeing the field and being inside the field, I couldn't even imagine all the fans being there. I can't wait to be at a game when the seats are all filled up and stuff."
Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment?
"Nah, not really."
Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process?
“Yep. When I was out there for my official visit I got to meet Gage Stenger, and my player host was Jailen Weaver. Jailen is from back out here at home [in California], so he was telling me how it really is in Nebraska and the transition from Cali."
What did you think of Nebraska's season?
"I think they were not as bad as I thought they would be."
A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS
What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process?
“The craziest thing was seeing the new facilities Nebraska is building for us when we come in. And especially how they track our sleep with their [sports training lab]."
What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process?
“The official visit to Nebraska."
What was the worst moment during the recruiting process?
“There wasn't a worst moment."
What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now?
"Make sure to keep their grades up. You can be the top prospect in the nation, but if your grades aren't good, you really won't make it anywhere with colleges. Don't take your grades lightly."
Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska?
“Cal or Washington State. I liked their systems."
FUTURE AND GOALS
What position will you be playing at Nebraska?
“Tight end." (Huskers.com lists Tagaloa as a defensive lineman.)
Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska?
“It will really be based on how I'm feeling and how I'm performing. It probably depends on if I can get my leg back to 100%."
What number would you like to wear at Nebraska?
“87 or 15. I wore 87 in high school."
What are your goals for your first year in college?
“To be better as a football player, as a college student, and as a son."
What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point?
“Someone who wants to be the best and to give their best effort in everything. And to be remembered over there at Nebraska."
Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game?
“Yeah, I will probably come with my brothers."
What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans?
“Let's go Husker Nation! Get ready to have some fun!"
