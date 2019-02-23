GTK: Michael Lynn is mature beyond his years
Due to his family's background and the adversity they have faced in their lives, Michael Lynn is mature beyond his years. He will be bringing that maturity and his leadership qualities to Lincoln a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news