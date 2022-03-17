GTK: Malcolm Hartzog a playmaker in all three phases of the game

In 2018, Nebraska signed a similar prospect to Malcolm Hartzog coming out of high school in Cam Taylor-Britt from Alabama, who was turned into an all-conference cornerback by the Husker coaches. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Hartzog: “Malcolm Hartzog is another defensive back. He was one of the players of the year in Mississippi. He’s another kid where we did not know a whole lot about him until one of the bye weeks when some of the coaches went out. Coach (Erik Chinander) did a great job of going out and hitting the pavement. He went down South and came back and told me that everywhere he went all the coaches in the area were talking about him. I think he is a kid that has a really good corner skill and can also help us on special teams and in the return game. He came up on a visit and everybody loved his personality and everything too, so it was another late add with Malcolm but I am really excited about him.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Malcolm Hartzog Position: Cornerback Bassfield, MS Current size: 5-foot-10, 170-pounds Rankings: Hartzog is rated a 5.5 three-star by Rivals. After his stellar senior campaign, in which he was a playmaker in all three phases of the game, Hartzog was named the MVP of the Mississippi/Alabama All-State game. He was also chosen as Mr. Football for Class 3A in Mississippi last season. Statistics: Hartzog helped to lead Jefferson Davis County to the class 3A state championship game in Mississippi, which the Jaguars won 42-10 over Amory high school. He had an interception in the contest, as well as two rushing touchdowns. Hartzog had an impressive four interceptions, nine pass-breakups, and seven tackles-for-loss on defense as a cornerback in 2021. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. But he may have had even more impressive statistics on offense this past season. He rushed for 1,231 yards on 71 carries [17.3 ypc], with 28 rushing touchdowns. He added three touchdown receptions on only seven catches. He could be a potential playmaker for the Huskers on special teams as well. Hartzog tallied 403 yards on 11 kickoff returns [36.6 average], six of which he returned to the house for touchdowns. He also had five punt returns that he returned for touchdowns. Other schools offering scholarships: Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Marshall and South Alabama.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “I just like to work out and play video games. I play Fortnite and Madden 2K." What food do you like the best? “My favorite food is chicken tenders from Raising Cane's." What is your favorite television show? “I don't have one. I don't watch TV like that. I just like watching sports and highlights and stuff like that." Do you have a favorite movie? “Friday. It's just a funny comedy." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I listen to rap and my favorite is Nba YoungBoy." Who is your celebrity crush? "I don't really have one." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "My mom and my grandma because they've been there every step of the way. They've been motivating me to keep going." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “LeBron (James). I've just always looked up to him, so LeBron. I would like to chill with him and talk about life." What is something very few people know about you? “That I am a funny person, I guess." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "Civil engineering." Do you have a major picked out yet? “Right now it's engineering, but I will see what I want to do." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “Yes."

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “Of all-time? Deion Sanders." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “I don't know. No sir, no one sticks out to me." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “Taking state this year. I won the state championship as a sophomore and a senior, but I liked this [past] year's the most. This was my last year, so I had to go out with something on my finger and we did it. The crowd and everything was just great!" Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "I want to say Ohio State. I've seen the kind of receivers they have and I want to go against talent like that. I want to show the world how I am and what I can do." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “I just thank the Lord every time I play." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "I played basketball up until the ninth grade, but then I stopped." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “Getting quicker and breaking on routes." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “I wake up in the morning, do weights a little bit, and then work on my arms and legs. Stuff like that. I do stuff every day."

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "I knew some of the NFL players who came from there. (Ndamukong) Suh, and my favorite team is the [Dallas] Cowboys so I know Randy Gregory came from there." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "No sir." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "I told Coach Frost and I told the defensive coordinator. I did it after I got home [from my visit] and they were happy." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “I liked the coaches. We had a good conversation and stuff. They were very likable, so I felt like it was a good choice." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “They were the only visit I went to." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “Coach Fish. We had a good talk and I just felt like we became buddies real quick." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “I liked the city and there wasn't no corn. I liked the stadium and stuff. I liked the campus." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "It was cold, but I like the cold. We were walking around in the cold, but I liked it. It was good." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “Yeah, I've been texting with some of them. Like Mikai (Gbayor). He was my host and he was the one who showed me around." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "They had a good season. They had close games with all the good teams they played."

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “When we went bowling. I've been bowling before, but when we went bowling on my visit it was funny because I couldn't do it very well." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “Riding around and getting to see everything at Nebraska. Going to the stadium and seeing the plans for the facility upgrade." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “I really don't know. I didn't have one." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "Keep working hard and no one can stop you from getting what you want. You'll do it." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “I really don't know. I wasn't really talking to anyone else."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “DB." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “Nah. I'm going to try to play right away." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “9." What are your goals for your first year in college? “Just to compete and win." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “I'm going to bring intensity and hard work. They are going to get everything I've got. We're going to get it done." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “I will probably catch it on TV." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “I'm ready. I'm ready to hear you all cheer for me and I'm ready to show up for you all."

