News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 15:42:55 -0600') }} football Edit

GTK: Lincoln felt like home to Florida LB Keyshawn Greene

Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Florida State's loss was Nebraska's gain toward the end of the last recruiting cycle as former Seminoles linebacker commit Keyshawn Greene reopened his recruitment. The Sunshine State product took ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}