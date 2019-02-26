GTK: Javin "Buddha" Wright proud to be a Cornhusker legacy
Javin "Buddha" Wright was one of three recruits Nebraska signed out of Arizona this past cycle. He is a legacy recruit as well, as his father, Toby Wright, was a hard-hitting safety for the Huskers...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news