GTK: Garrett Snodgrass bringing versatility and athleticism to NU
In-state prospect Garrett Snodgrass was the second verbal commitment to Nebraska's Class of 2019. He pledged to the Huskers fresh off of winning the 2017 Class B state football championship with a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news