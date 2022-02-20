GTK: Gage Stenger an intriguing athlete joining Nebraska's program

Nebraska missed out on the top four rated in-state recruits for the Class of 2022, but they were able to land Gage Stenger from Millard South. He was the top overall athlete on the No. 1 regular-season team in Class A. Stenger played quarterback for the Patriots, but projects to a number of different positions in Lincoln. At a Kansas State camp last summer, Stenger ran 4.61 in the 40-yard dash. He was offered by the Wildcats and originally verbally pledged to them, but when the Cornhusker coaches came through with a scholarship he switched to NU. Husker head coach Scott Frost gave his signing day comments about Stenger: “Gage is awesome. I am excited about him, too. His team was probably throughout the course of the year one of the best in the state, and he was arguably one of the best players in the state. If there is a player like that in Nebraska we want him here. He is another great kid from a great family. He is a high-character guy. I am not sure where Gage will end up playing yet but I have a lot of confidence in him as an athlete that wherever he ends up he is going to make a difference on our football team.” Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on the members of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class.

Gage Stenger

Position: Athlete Millard South, Nebraska Current size: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds Rankings: Stenger is rated a 5.5 three-star by Rivals. He was also an honorary captain on the All-Nebraska team by the OWH, and first-team Super State by the LJS. Statistics: On offense, Stenger completed 72 out of 110 [65%] passes for 1385 yards with 17 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He also had 76 rushes for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he had 12 total tackles. Top seeded Millard South (9-1) was upset in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. Other schools offering scholarships: Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Illinois State.

PERSONAL PREFERENCES

What do you do in your spare time? “I like to hang out with friends and family quite a bit. When I am with friends, I usually play video games. We mostly play NBA 2K and Madden." What food do you like the best? “Sushi. I really like Hiro 88." What is your favorite television show? “I like the Arrow. I like the character Oliver Queen." Do you have a favorite movie? “That's a tough one. Probably Step Brothers." What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist? “I mostly listen to rap, but I don't listen to music very often. I would probably say Lil Baby." Who is your celebrity crush? "Megan Fox because I really like the Transformer movies. When I was younger, that's what I grew up watching." Who has provided great inspiration to you in your life? "Definitely my dad. Because of how hard he works and doing everything he can to have fun with his friends and family, but also be a hardworking man." What person(s) from history or alive today would you most like to sit down and have dinner with? “Probably my two grandpas. One of them passed away before I was born and the other one has had Alzheimer's most of my life. So, if I could sit down and have a conversation with them it would mean a lot to me." Do you have a nickname? “Some people call me 'G', but that's usually just my teammates." What is something very few people know about you? “My close friends know this, but anytime I get the chance to take a nap, I am taking a nap. I could take 15-minute naps or 4-hour naps." If football wasn’t an option, what would your dream career be? "It would probably be being a YouTuber. That would be cool! You get to make money just making videos with your friends." Do you have a major picked out yet? “I'm going to be doing business, but I'm not sure yet what type of business. I still have to figure that out." Have you met all the academic requirements to enroll at Nebraska? “I have."

THOUGHTS AND OPINIONS

Who is your favorite football player of all-time? “I'm a Cowboys fan, but I would probably have to say Aaron Rogers because my brother is a Packers fan and I really enjoy watching him. He's a winner." Who is the best football player you've personally played against in a game? “I would have to say Keegan Johnson from Bellevue West last year. We couldn't stop him. I mean, they beat us pretty bad in that game. He was playing slot receiver and he had some jet sweeps and some wildcat stuff. He was just really tough to stop." What has been the most memorable moment on the football field so far in your career? “Probably just beating Bellevue West this past season and going into that game an underdog. Just proving everyone wrong." Which school are you most looking forward to playing against in college? "Definitely Iowa because I have grown up in Nebraska my whole life and never liking Iowa or cheering for them. So, to beat them will mean a lot." Do you have a pre-game ritual? “I go to Raising Cane's for lunch every game day. I order a box combo, no coleslaw, with extra fries. And also a bottled water." Did you play other sports growing up or in high school? "Yeah, I played baseball all the way up until high school and I am actually playing basketball right now for my school." What is the one thing you most need to work on to play at the next level? “I would definitely say my strength and my weight. If I'm going to be able to play at that pace with that physicality, I'm going to need to put on some weight and strength." How often do you work out and what is your routine? “Right now during basketball season, I work out four or five times a week, and then we are lifting two to three times a week."

WHY NEBRASKA

What did you know about the Nebraska football program before they offered and started recruiting you? "Well, I knew quite a bit just growing up in the state my whole life. I have had season tickets my whole life also, and my dad is really big into everything. So, he knows all the recruits before I do. He has football magazines all the way back to 2010 and stuff." Do you have any family ties to the Husker football program or the state of Nebraska? "I do not, actually. I will be the first one to go to [UNL]." How did you inform the Nebraska staff of your commitment? "At first, I tried to call Coach (Barrett) Ruud, but he didn't answer. And then I tried to call Coach Frost. Finally, I texted both of them for one of them to get back to me. When Coach Frost called me, I asked him to also get Coach Ruud on [the line] and told them both at the same time. They were really happy and that meant a lot to me. It was nice to see how excited they were about me going there." On the flip side, was Kansas State very upset when you told them the news of your commitment to Nebraska? "They didn't take it very well, but I know it was expected for me to call them because decommitting is a big deal. I felt what was best for me, so I knew I needed to do it. And I had to do it on the phone with my words instead of just saying it's with a text." What were the major determining factors in your picking Nebraska and signing with the Huskers? “They were my dream school and the relationships I had built with the coaches made it feel like a family down there to me. And with the players, too, just how close everyone is. That meant a lot to me." Which Nebraska coach do you feel especially close to? “Definitely Coach Ruud. We talk on the phone 15 to 20 minutes once a week." Did the Nebraska coaches do anything unique when they were recruiting you that other colleges didn't? “I didn't do many visits. It was mostly workouts. So, I wouldn't know about that one." What was the best feature of your official visit to Nebraska? “I did enjoy all my visits to Nebraska. During my official, when we went bowling I thought that was a lot of fun. We also did arcade games after that." Did Nebraska’s weather factor into your recruitment? "No. I grew up in Omaha, so I have been used to this weather my whole life." Did you make friends with any current players at Nebraska or incoming freshmen during the process? “We have a group chat with all the commits, so I'm close with all of them. But I talk to Ernest (Hausmann) and Jake (Appleget) the most. I will be rooming with Jake Appleget this summer." What did you think of Nebraska's season? "In spite of the losses, I thought we battled every game. We had a chance to win all those games."

A LOOK AT THE RECRUITING PROCESS

What's the funniest or craziest thing that happened to you during the recruiting process? “I would say the craziest was going to the Lindenwood camp and I only had one offer. After it, I had two more offers, and more communication with Wyoming and Kansas State and both of those schools ended up offering me. So, that camp got me four offers which is kind of crazy." What was your favorite moment during the recruiting process? “I'd say definitely my Nebraska official visit. That was really fun." What was the worst moment during the recruiting process? “Telling Kansas State that I was decommitting was probably the hardest moment for me that I had to do." What is one thing you learned that you would share with a recruit going through the process now? "Well, for me, it was just about working hard. I didn't take anything for granted because I had to go to workouts to earn all of my offers. So, just let it come to you and don't rush anything. Just keep grinding." Which schools tried to get in the picture with you and wanted you to visit after you committed to Nebraska? "No, not really." Which school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Nebraska? “Well, I originally committed to Kansas State, but I really liked the coaching staff at South Dakota State. I think Coach (Jimmy) Rogers is a really good coach. Kansas State was definitely my second choice, but if I hadn't gotten that offer, South Dakota State would have been a good choice."

FUTURE AND GOALS

What position will you be playing at Nebraska? “I'm going to originally work out at quarterback when I get there, but when I get down there we will see how that goes. Potentially, I could end up on the defensive side of the ball at safety or nickel." Are you expecting to redshirt your first year at Nebraska? “I have not talked about that with them yet." What number would you like to wear at Nebraska? “Definitely No. 12. That's the number I wore all of high school. So, I've had it for a while." What are your goals for your first year in college? “Definitely to see a change in my game and my body. Becoming the size of a collegiate athlete will be my first step." What will you bring to Nebraska as far as a strong point? “Just an energy guy. Hardworking. I like to get others involved to make sure everyone else is working hard also." Are you planning to attend the Huskers' Red-White spring game? “Yeah, I will most likely be there. I went to the last one also." What would you like to say to the Nebraska fans? “Go Big Red!"

